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RBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts, Science, Commerce result download link at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in soon; how to check marksheet via digilocker

RBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: When will board announce Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts, Science, Commerce results date and time?

Published date india.com Published: March 28, 2026 8:36 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
RBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts, Science, Commerce result download link at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in soon; how to check marksheet via digilocker
RBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE

RBSE 12th Result 2026 Date and time LIVE: The RBSE 12th result 2026 download link will be active anytime soon. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), which usually conducts the board exam, will declare RBSE Class 12th results 2026 at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajshaladarpan.nic.in. A student must enter their RBSE 12th roll number to view their RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th result. A student needs to score a minimum of 33 % marks in each subject to pass the examination. Students are advised to collect their RBSE Class 12th marksheet from their respective schools. RBSE 12th result will be announced for all streams, including science, Arts, and Commerce.

It is reported that the Cabinet Education Minister of Rajasthan, Madan Dilawar, will announce the RBSE 12th Result 2026 on March 31, 2026 via press conference. Along with the board result, the RBSE 12th topper list, RBSE 12th pass percentage will be announced. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on RBSE 12th result.

Live Updates

  • Mar 28, 2026 8:38 AM IST
    RBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts, Science, Commerce result download link at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in soon; how to check


    Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
    Look for the result link.
    Enter the login details, such as roll number.
    Click on the submit option.
    Your RBSE 12th result will appear on the screen.
    Save and download the RBSE 12th result for future reference.
    This year, RBSE conducted the Rajasthan Board Class 12 board exams from February 12 to March 11.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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