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RBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts, Science, Commerce result download link at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in soon; how to check marksheet via digilocker

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RBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts, Science, Commerce result download link at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in soon; how to check marksheet via digilocker

RBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: When will board announce Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts, Science, Commerce results date and time?

RBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE

RBSE 12th Result 2026 Date and time LIVE: The RBSE 12th result 2026 download link will be active anytime soon. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), which usually conducts the board exam, will declare RBSE Class 12th results 2026 at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajshaladarpan.nic.in. A student must enter their RBSE 12th roll number to view their RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th result. A student needs to score a minimum of 33 % marks in each subject to pass the examination. Students are advised to collect their RBSE Class 12th marksheet from their respective schools. RBSE 12th result will be announced for all streams, including science, Arts, and Commerce.

It is reported that the Cabinet Education Minister of Rajasthan, Madan Dilawar, will announce the RBSE 12th Result 2026 on March 31, 2026 via press conference. Along with the board result, the RBSE 12th topper list, RBSE 12th pass percentage will be announced. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on RBSE 12th result.

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