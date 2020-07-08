RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 Released: The Board of School Education Rajasthan, Ajmer, (RBSE) on Wednesday declared results of the RBSE 12th Science stream exam 2020 on its official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. All those who appeared for the exams, are requested to visit the aforementioned websites and check their results. Also Read - Comet Neowise Lights up Night Sky Like 'Fireworks For Real', Will Surround Earth Throughout July

In case the websites are down, students may check their results in a while.

According to reports, Yash Sharma has topped the RBSE 12th Science exams with 95.60 per cent marks.

Notably, a total of 2.39 lakh students had appeared for the RBSE Class 12th Science stream exam this year. The exams were concluded on June 27.

It must be noted that the result of commerce and arts streams are likely to be out this month.

Steps to check RBSE 12th Science Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the “RBSE 12th Result 2020” link.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your exam roll number and other details asked. Click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your result.