RBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Monday declared the Class 12 Supplementary Examination Result 2019 on the official website. Students can check the results by visiting rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Supplementary exams were held between August 1 and August 3, 2019, for science, commerce and arts streams. Nearly 34000 candidates appeared for the examination. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy to ease the process of checking the result.

Follow the steps below to check your RBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan board, i.e., rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says Class 12th supplementary result.

Step 3: Enter your exam roll number and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Your result will appear on your screen. Download it and take a print out for future reference.

The results of the RBSE Class 12 main examinations were released on May 15 this year. The performance was better this year as 88.91 per cent students cleared the examination