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RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th results at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in(shortly); how to check marks, direct link

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th results at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in(shortly); how to check marks, direct link

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The RBSE is all set to announce the RBSE 5th result and RBSE 8th results 2026 today.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result LIVE: Class 12th result to be announced SOON - Here’s How To Check

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is all set to announce the RBSE 5th result and RBSE 8th results 2026 today, March 24, 2026. Students can download their Rajasthan RBSE Shala Darpan Class 5th, 8th results by visiting the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, using their login credentials.

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