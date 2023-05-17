ZEE Sites

  • RBSE 8th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board Result To Be Declared At 12 PM Today on rajshaladarpan.nic.in
RBSE Class 8th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the RBSE 8th Result 2023 at 12 PM today on rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Updated: May 17, 2023 10:33 AM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

RBSE Class 8th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to RBSE Class 8th Result 2023 marksheet, scorecard and toppers list.

RBSE Class 8th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the RBSE Class 8th Result 2023 today. Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla, in an announcement, said the RBSE 8th Result 2023 will be declared today at 12 PM. Students can check the Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2023 on official website – rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to RBSE Class 8th Result 2023 marksheet, scorecard and toppers list.

