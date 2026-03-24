Home

Education

RBSE 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Class 8 results OUT at 1 PM at rajshaladarpan.nic.in; download link, how to check marks

RBSE 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Class 8 results OUT at 1 PM at rajshaladarpan.nic.in; download link, how to check marks

RBSE 8th Result 2026 Live Updates: When will Rajasthan Board RBSE Shala Darpan Class 8th results be declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in?

AI Image

RBSE 8th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will declare the RBSE 8th results 2026 today, March 24, 2026. Students can download their Rajasthan Board RBSE Shala Darpan Class 8th results by visiting the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, will release the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 Results 2026 online. To check their scores, students must log in using their roll number and date of birth. These credentials are mandatory for accessing both Class 5 and Class 8 result scorecards.

The Rajasthan Board conducted the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 examinations from February 19 to March 4, 2026, across multiple exam centres. After the official result announcement, students will be able to obtain their original mark sheets from their respective schools.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.