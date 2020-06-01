RBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced schedule for pending class 10 and 12 board exams. While the pending class 12 exams will take place from June 18-30, those for class 10 will be conducted from June 29-30. Also Read - RBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2020: Rajasthan CM Gehlot Issues Directions For Holding Board Exams | Dates Yet to be Announced

The exams will be conducted from 8:30 AM-11:45 AM. The examination schedule is as follows:

Class 12:

June 18: Mathematics

June 19: Information Technology and Programming

June 20: Automation, Personal Security, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness

June 22: Geography

June 23: Home Science

June 24: Painting

June 25: Hindi literature, Urdu, Sindhi, Gujarati, French, Rajasthani literature

June 26: Sanskrit Literature

June 27: English Literature

June 29: Kathak, Vocal Music

June 30: Psychology

Class 10:

June 29: Social Science

June 30: Mathematics

Notably, while class 10 exams, which began on March 12, were scheduled to end on March 24, class 12 exams were scheduled to end on April 3. Some of the exams, however, had to be postponed as the central government announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While as many as nearly 8.7 lakh candidates appeared for class 10 exams, nearly 12 lakh candidates registered for the class 12 exam.