RBSE Class 10th, 12th Arts Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, is likely to announce class 12 Arts stream result 2020 next week. However, as per reports, class 10 students will have to wait longer for their result as the same is likely to be announced either in the last week of July or first week of August.

Candidates will have to check keep checking the board's official website, i.e rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, for regular updates. Once the result is out, they can check it on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10th, 12 Arts Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official RBSE website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Result-2020’ under ‘News Update’

Step 3: Next, enter your credentials to login and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your class 10th/12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Check your result and download it and keep a copy for future use

You can also access the website’s result page directly by clicking here. Here, click on the relevant link, enter your credentials and check the result.

Notably, earlier this month, RBSE had released result for class 12th for both Science and Commerce streams. While the Science stream result was declared on July 8, that for Commerce stream was announced on July 13.