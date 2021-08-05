Rajasthan Board Exam 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the examination schedule for private schools and institutes. According to the dates announced by the RBSE Board, the exams for secondary school students will start on August 12 and last till August 25. The students from private schools and institutions who will appear for the Rajasthan board exam can visit the official website of the RBSE i.e. www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check the schedule. Below, we have mentioned the direct link via which the candidates can check the schedule.Also Read - RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results 2021 Likely To Be Announced Soon | Check Expected Date, Time, Websites Here

The RBSE had earlier declared the results of classes 10 and 12. This year, the state's board results were quite impressive as the pass percentage was marginally higher compared to last year. The commerce students recorded a 99.73 pass per cent. Whereas Art's faculty scored a 99.48 per cent pass percentage.

Click Here To Check Timetable

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the schedule:

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. Click on the notification Select “Timetable for Examination 2021”. Once you click on the option, a pdf format file will automatically open. Students can download the RBSE 12th exam date 2021 and the RBSE 10th exam date 2021 respectively.

This year, owning to the covid situation in the state, the Rajasthan Board decided to promote all the students based on their previous performance, which means this year they will not be given any exams and their promotion will be evaluated by their performance in class 8, class 9, and class 10.

Here are the key details:

45 per cent weightage will be given to the class 8 final exam.

25per cent weightage will be given to the class 9 annual exam.

10 percent weightage will be given to the class 10 exam.

The state board has directed schools to provide 10 per cent marks.