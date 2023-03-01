Home

RBSE Class 10, 12 Revised Date Sheet 2023 Out At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Check New Time Table, Exam Timing Here

RBSE Class 10, 12 Revised Date Sheet 2023: The RBSE 12th board exam will begin with the Psychology paper and will end with the Vocational Subjects paper on April 12.

RBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has revised the Class 10 and Class 12 exam date sheet for the 2023 board theory exams. As per the schedule, the RBSE 10th, and 12th exam which was scheduled to be conducted on April 3 will now be held a day later on April 4, 2023. All those students who have registered for the examination can download the RBSE Class 10th timetable 2023 and RBSE Class 12th class timetable 2023 by logging into the Board’s official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam dates were changed to observe the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on April 3, 2023. The schedule for the remaining exams remains unchanged. The RBSE Class 10 board exams 2023 will be conducted between March 16 to April 11, 2023. The RBSE 12th board exam will begin with the Psychology paper and will end with the Vocational Subjects paper on April 12. The board examination will be held between 8.30 AM to 11.45 AM.

Official Website to Download Rajasthan RBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Download RBSE C lass 10, 12 Revised timetable Direct Link

Rajasthan RBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: Step By Step Guide to Download RBSE C lass 10, 12 Revised Timetable? Go to the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan(BSER), Ajmer at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Look for the link that says, ‘‘Download RBSE Class 10th timetable 2023 ’ or ‘ RBSE Class 12th timetable 2023.”

’ or ‘ Click on the link and a PDF document will appear on the screen.

Your RBSE revised board date sheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and save it for future reference. BSER Ajmer is likely to release the admit card for classes 10 and 12th anytime soon. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.