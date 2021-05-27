Rajasthan Board RBSE Exams 2021: Even as a number of states have agreed with the CBSE and the Central government to hold the go ahead with the class 12 board exams during the pandemic, the Rajasthan Board (RBSE) on Thursday took a big decision and said it will not cancel the Class 10 and 12 board exams. Issuing an order, State Education Minister and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara said that the Rajasthan Education Board is looking for a window to hold Class 10 and 12 board examination as soon as the Covid graph flattens in the state. Also Read - Study Says Restricting Movement During Olympics Can Control Covid

"Cancellation of exams will be unfair for those students who have studied hard to get admission in their dream institutes. Also, there needs to be a proper criteria to evaluate the performance of students. So we are looking for a favourable situation to conduct the exams," he told exclusively to IANS.

The statement from the education minister comes at a time when the students and parents across the state are demanding cancellation of exams. However, Dotasara ruled out any such apprehension and made it clear that even if the board cancels Class 10 exams and sends students to Class 11, the classes for the time being are not taking place.

“In such a condition, students shall demand cancellation of exams yet again and their base will be weakened. So once the infection rate goes down, we have plans to hold the exams,” he said, adding, “As such, there is no such plan of cancellation of board exams”.

Earlier, there were speculations that the Rajasthan Board Exam 2021 has been cancelled. However, responding to such reports, A RBSE official told NDTV that the state government has not fixed any date yet.

Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, many state governments have cancelled Class 10 board exams (Board Exam 2021), but so far, no government has taken any decision regarding physical examination of class 12th this year.

Last month, the Rajasthan government had postponed the class 10 and class 12 board exams (Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2021) in the state due to increase in COVID cases.

Examinations for this academic session were scheduled to start from May first. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had tweeted that in view of the second wave of corona virus, Rajasthan Government has taken an important decision. It has postponed the Class 10th and 12th board examinations (Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2021) conducted by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer (RBSE).