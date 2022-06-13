Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 Pass Percentage: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE)  has announced the Rajasthan Board result for class 10th. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the scores on the official website of the board i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE 10th result was announced at 3 PM.Also Read - Haryana Board Result 2022 Date And Time: HBSE Class 10, 12 Results Expected Tomorrow. Deets Inside

According to the official data, this year, 81.62% boys have passed whereas 84.38% girls have passed.  The overall pass percentage in RBSE Rajasthan 10th result has been recorded at 82.89%. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Expected Soon; Check Examination Date, Other Details Here

Here are some of the key details:

  • The total number of students registered was 10,36,626 out of which 877849 students have passed.
  • The total number of boys pass are 4,66,490 whereas 4,10,358 girls have passed in the exam.
  • 81.62% boys have passed whereas 84.38% girls have passed.
  • The overall pass percentage in RBSE Rajasthan 10th result has been recorded at 82.89%.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 Statistics 

OverviewTotal Numbers
Total number of students registered10,36,626
Total number of students passed877849
Total number of boys passed4,66,490
Total number of girls passed4,10,358

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 Pass Percentage 

OverviewPass Percentage
Boys pass percentage81.62%
Girls pass percentage84.38%
Overall Pass percentage 82.89%

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 Subject -Wise Pass Percentage 

RBSE 10th Result 2022 Statistics
Previous Year’s Rajasthan Board 10th Result Statistics 

In 2021, the Rajasthan Board had recorded 80.63 pass percentage. Here, students can check the past few year's Rajasthan board 10th result statistics –

YearsTotal studentsOverall Pass %Boys’ Pass %Girls’ Pass %
2021115220180.6379.9981.41
201910,98,13279.8579.4580.35
201810,58,01879.8679.7979.95
2017107279978.9679.0178.89
201610,51,10575.8976.0275.7
2015106954778.177.8778.41