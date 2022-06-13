Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 Pass Percentage: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has announced the Rajasthan Board result for class 10th. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the scores on the official website of the board i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE 10th result was announced at 3 PM.Also Read - Haryana Board Result 2022 Date And Time: HBSE Class 10, 12 Results Expected Tomorrow. Deets Inside

According to the official data, this year, 81.62% boys have passed whereas 84.38% girls have passed. The overall pass percentage in RBSE Rajasthan 10th result has been recorded at 82.89%.

Here are some of the key details:

The total number of students registered was 10,36,626 out of which 877849 students have passed.

The total number of boys pass are 4,66,490 whereas 4,10,358 girls have passed in the exam.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 Statistics

Overview Total Numbers Total number of students registered 10,36,626 Total number of students passed 877849 Total number of boys passed 4,66,490 Total number of girls passed 4,10,358

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 Pass Percentage

Overview Pass Percentage Boys pass percentage 81.62% Girls pass percentage 84.38% Overall Pass percentage 82.89%

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 Subject -Wise Pass Percentage



Previous Year’s Rajasthan Board 10th Result Statistics

In 2021, the Rajasthan Board had recorded 80.63 pass percentage. Here, students can check the past few year's Rajasthan board 10th result statistics –