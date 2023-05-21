Home

RBSE Class 10 Result 2023 Date: Rajasthan Board To Declared Results By This Date at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to declare the RBSE Class 10 Result 2023 in the last week of May. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. According to the reports, RBSE is currently evaluating the answer sheet, following which the result announcement date will be rolled out. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. They will also be able to check their RBSE Class 10th Result 2023 via SMS.

The candidates must note that the Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2023 will be first declared from the RBSE headquarters at Ajmer through a press conference.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10th Result 2023

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check their results:

Visit the official website of the board i.e. rajresults.nic.in.

Look for the RBSE Ajmer board Secondary 10th result 2023 link.

The Rajasthan Ajmer board 10th result 2023 window will open.

Enter the student’s roll number followed by a captcha code.

Press the “Submit” button.

The class 10th result RBSE 2023 of the student will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future use.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2023: Key Details

RBSE Class 10 2023 exams were held from March 16 to April 13.

Around 11 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 10 examinations this year.

Students are expected to score a minimum of 33% marks to qualify the RBSE 10th exams.

Last year, the average pass percentage of RBSE Class 10 Result

Result was declared on July 13, was recorded at 82.89%.

Students must note that the RBSE 10th result will be rolled out in the form of a provisional marksheet. In case the student wants the original RBSE class 10 marksheet, they will have to contact their respective school authorities. They must preserve the provisional marksheet for immediate reference.

