RBSE Class 10 Result LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer will declare the class 10th results at 3:00 pm on Monday (June 13). The Rajasthan state board Class 10 results will be announced on the official website – www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Once declared, all candidates can check their results online through candidate login. Education Minister Dr.B.D.Kalla will announce this result in the conference hall of Education Complex, Jaipur. This year around 10,36,626 candidates registered for the Secondary Examination.Also Read - RBSE 10th Result 2022 to Release Tomorrow at 3 PM: Know How To Check Scores Through SMS

Follow LIVE Updates on RBSE Class 10 Result Here: