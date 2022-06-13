RBSE Class 10 Result LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer will declare the class 10th results at 3:00 pm on Monday (June 13). The Rajasthan state board Class 10 results will be announced on the official website – www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Once declared, all candidates can check their results online through candidate login. Education Minister Dr.B.D.Kalla will announce this result in the conference hall of Education Complex, Jaipur. This year around 10,36,626 candidates registered for the Secondary Examination.Also Read - RBSE 10th Result 2022 to Release Tomorrow at 3 PM: Know How To Check Scores Through SMS

Follow LIVE Updates on RBSE Class 10 Result Here:

Also Read - RBSE 10th Result 2022 Big Update: Rajasthan Board To Release Score At 3 PM Tomorrow On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in | Direct Link Here

Also Read - Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2022 to Release Tomorrow; Check Steps to Download Marksheet

Live Updates

  • 7:02 AM IST

    RBSE Class 10 Result LIVE: Here’s How to Check

    1. Visit the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in
    2. On the homepage, click on the “RBSE 10th result” link
    3. Enter your roll number and date of birth
    4. Your BSER 10th result will be displayed on the screen
    5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

  • 7:00 AM IST

    RBSE Class 10 Result LIVE: Students can opt for an SMS facility to check the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th result. To check the RBSE 10th result 2022 through SMS, type RESULT (space) RAJ10 (space) roll number and send it to 56263.

  • 6:59 AM IST

    RBSE Class 10 Result LIVE: State Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla informed on Twitter that the result will be declared on June 13, 2022 at 3pm. He wrote, “Rajasthan will declare class 10th board result 2022 tomorrow at 3 pm”