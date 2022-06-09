RBSE Class 10 Result: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the Class 10 Board Examination Results on Friday (June 10), said reports. However, students who have appeared for the exams still need to awaiting for confirmation from the board on the RBSE 10th Result 2022 date and timings.Also Read - Kerala SSLC Result 2022 To Be Declared On June 10. Here's How To Check Toppers List, Pass Percentage, More

This year, over 11 lakh students had registered and appeared for the RBSE Class 10th examination across 6000 centres in the state. The Class 10 board exams were conducted between March 31 and April 26 after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - Armed Forces Recruitment: Govt Set For BIG Reboot. Details Here

Once released, the RBSE Class 10 Result 2022 will be made available for students on the official website of BSER Ajmer at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To check their class 10 results, all students would need to use their exam roll number and date of birth to login to the website. Also Read - DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 1,31,100; Apply For 58 Posts at rac.gov.in

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2022: Here’s How to check RBSE Class 10 Results

1. Visit the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on the result link available for RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th 2022 Result.

3. A new login window will appear, enter your login details such as roll number and registration number there.

4. Submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check and download the RBSE Clas 10 Result 2022.

6. Take a printout of the same for future use.