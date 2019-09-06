RBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the results of Class X supplementary board examination on the board’s official websites, i.e, rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board: rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the results link (not yet activated).

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click ‘Submit’ on the new login page.

Step 4: Download your result and take a printout for future reference.

Students can also check their results through the mobile app.

Note that the RBSE 10th result was announced in a press conference by Govind Singh Dotasra, the Minister of State for primary and secondary education. Besides, over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams.