RBSE Class 10th Results 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), will on Tuesday announce the RBSE Class 10th results 2020 on its official website at 4 PM. Candidates can check their results, once announced, on the board’s official website rajresults.nic.in. Also Read - RBSE 10th Result 2020 Likely to be Declared Today at rajresults.nic.in: Reports

Making the announcement, Rajasthan Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Govind Singh Dotasra, tweeted: “Result of RBSE class 10th will be released tomorrow, July 28, 2020 at 4 PM. @rajeduofficial”. Also Read - RBSE 10th Result 2020 to be Declared Today? Here's What The Rajasthan Board Says

Steps to check RBSE Class 10th Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘RBSE Class 10th result 2020’

Step 3: Key in login credentials and press ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your RBSE Class 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and keep a copy for future use

Notably, a total of 11, 79,830 students appeared in the RBSE Class 10 board examination this year.

The board has already declared the results for class 12th science, commerce and art streams on July 8, 13 and 21 respectively. While 91.96% students were successful in science stream, the corresponding figure for commerce stream was 94.49%.

90.70% students, meanwhile, passed from arts stream.