RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Date LIVE: BSER Rajasthan Board Class 10 results soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; how to check, direct link, topper list

Candidates can access the RBSE Class 10th result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Date LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, is all set to announce the RBSE Class 10 result 2026 anytime soon. Candidates can access the RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th result 2026 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To access the BSER Rajasthan Board Class 10 results, a candidate must enter his/her roll number. Taking to X, the board wrote,”Rajasthan Board :- Update on Class 10 Result 2026 will be released shortly l Students should keep their roll numbers ready l More information will be shared soon l.” This year, RBSE Rajasthan board conducted the Class 10th examination between February 12 to 28, 2026.

