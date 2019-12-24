RBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the time table for class 12 board exams, scheduled to be held next year. Candidates can check the date sheet on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website of the RBSE.

According to the date sheet, the RBSE class 12 Boards will be conducted between March 5-April 3, 2020. All the exams will be conducted in the morning shift, between 8:30 AM-11:45 AM. While the first exam will be of English (compulsory), the last one would be of Automobile/Beauty and Health.

Steps to download RBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2020 Date Sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official RBSE website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Senior Secondary Time Table’

Step 3: A PDF file will be displayed on the screen next; check exam schedule here

Step 4: Download the file and keep a copy for future use

The date sheet for class 1oth Boards 2020, meanwhile, is expected to be released soon.

Over 20 lakh students appeared in the state board exams 2019 earlier this year. While as many as nine lakh students appeared from class 12th, 11 lakh candidates were from class 10th.