RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, has declared the results for RBSE Class 12 Arts stream exams 2020. Art stream students who appeared for the exam can check their scores on RBSE official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Notably, earlier this month, RBSE had released the result for class 12th for Science and Commerce streams on July 8 and July 13, respectively.

The pass percentage for RBSE 12th Result 2020 in Arts stream stood at 90.70%, as compared to 88.45% in 2019. Girls have, in general, outperformed boys this year.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10th, 12 Arts Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official RBSE website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Result-2020’ under ‘News Update’

Step 3: Next, enter your credentials to login and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your class 10th/12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Check your result and download it and keep a copy for future use

Alternatively, students can check the RBSE 12th result 2020 Arts via SMS:

To get your RBSE Arts result via SMS, simply type – RESULT (space) RAJ12A (space) ROLL NUMBER – and send it to 56263.

Alternative websites if the main site is down:

> rajresults.nic.in

> indiaresults.com

> examresults.net