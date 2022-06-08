RBSE 5th, 8th Class Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) class 5 and class 8 results thas been declared on Wednesday (June 8) at 1 pm. However, the result link for the RBSE Class 8th and Class 5th Result 2022 is now active. The RBSE result was released via a press conference and all students eagerly waiting for the results can download the result at the official website – rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.Also Read - Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Declared: Konkan Records Highest Pass Percentage With 97.21%, Mumbai Lowest

The RBSE Result 2022 was initially supposed to be declared at 11 AM but was later postponed to 11:30 AM as per the official website. Later the State Education Minister, BD Kalla announced that the results would be declared at 12:15 PM and as per information on the site, the RBSE 8th 5th Result will be made active at 1 PM. A total of 12.63 lakh candidates took class 8 examination and 14.53 lakh candidates took the class 5th examination.

Highlights of RBSE 5th, 8th Class Result 2022:

Live Updates

  • 2:53 PM IST

    RBSE Class 5, 8 result 2022: Direct link to check and download result is now active

    CLICK HERE- https://rajshaladarpan.nic.in/Class5th_8thExam/Home/ResultClassVth_VIIIth2022.aspx

  • 2:25 PM IST

    RBSE Class 5th result declared: 93.8% students declared pass

    RBSE Class 5 result announced by state education minister. A pass percentage of 93.8 percent was recorded by the board this year.

  • 2:24 PM IST

    RBSE Class 8th result declared: 95.5% students declared pass
    RBSE Class 8 result was announced by the state education minister. A pass percentage of 95.5 percent was recorded by the board this year.

  • 2:23 PM IST

    RBSE Class 5th and 8th Result 2022 LIVE: Rajasthan education minister Bulaki Das has announced the results of class 5 and 8 board exams. The result link will be shortly updated on the official website

  • 1:44 PM IST

    RBSE Class 5th and 8th Result 2022 LIVE: “In view of the facility to access the results of Class 5th and 8th, the log in facility on the portal will not be available on June 8 from 11 am to 3 pm,” a statement on the rajshaladarpan.nic.in website reads.

  • 1:26 PM IST


    Rajeduboared.rajasthan.gov.in RBSE Result 2022 Website Down

    The BSER official website rajeduboared.rajasthan.gov.in is down and says, “This site can’t be reached”.

  • 1:25 PM IST

    RBSE Class 5th and 8th Result 2022 LIVE: RBSE Result 2022 is likely to be delayed till 3 PM. The result link for the RBSE 8th 5th Result 2022 has not been made active. As per the website, the Rajasthan Board might delay the RBSE 8th 5th Result declared announcement till 3 PM.

  • 1:14 PM IST

    The Rajasthan board will not issue any merit list and instead of marks, students will be awarded grades.

  • 1:13 PM IST

    The Rajshaladarpan.nic.in Rajasthan board result 2022 will be declared anytime soon.

  • 1:06 PM IST

    RBSE Class 5, 8 results: RBSE Ajmer, will soon begin the press conference for class 5, 8 result declaration.