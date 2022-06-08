RBSE 5th, 8th Class Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) class 5 and class 8 results thas been declared on Wednesday (June 8) at 1 pm. However, the result link for the RBSE Class 8th and Class 5th Result 2022 is now active. The RBSE result was released via a press conference and all students eagerly waiting for the results can download the result at the official website – rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.Also Read - Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Declared: Konkan Records Highest Pass Percentage With 97.21%, Mumbai Lowest

The RBSE Result 2022 was initially supposed to be declared at 11 AM but was later postponed to 11:30 AM as per the official website. Later the State Education Minister, BD Kalla announced that the results would be declared at 12:15 PM and as per information on the site, the RBSE 8th 5th Result will be made active at 1 PM. A total of 12.63 lakh candidates took class 8 examination and 14.53 lakh candidates took the class 5th examination.

Highlights of RBSE 5th, 8th Class Result 2022: