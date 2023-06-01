Home

Education

RBSE Class 5th Result 2023 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result Declared at rajshaladarphan.nic.in; Direct Link Here

live

RBSE Class 5th Result 2023 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result Declared at rajshaladarphan.nic.in; Direct Link Here

RBSE 5th Result 2023 LIVE: Students can download the Rajasthan RBSE Class 5th Result 2023 at Shala Darpn portal: rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 5th Result 2023 LIVE: Directorate of Education Rajasthan is all set to declare the result of the Class 5th board examination today, June 1, 2023. The Rajasthan RBSE Class 5th Result will be announced today at 1:30 PM. Once declared, students can check and download the Rajasthan RBSE Class 5th Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Shala Darpn portal: rajshaladarpan.nic.in and http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on Rajasthan RBSE 5th Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES