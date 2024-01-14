Home

RBSE Date Sheet 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Subject-Wise Timetable Released; Download PDF Here

RBSE Date Sheet 2024: The Board of Secondary Education(BSER) Rajasthan has released the RBSE Class 1oth board exam datesheet as well as the RBSE Class 12th board exam datesheet 2024. Candidates can download the Rajasthan board datesheet by visiting the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. This year, the Rajasthan board will conduct the Class 12th examination between February 29 to April 4, 2024.

The Board of Secondary Education(BSER) Rajasthan will conduct the RBSE Class 10 board examination between March 7 to 30, 2024. The examination is slated to be held in a single shift. The examination will begin at 8:30 AM and conclude at 11:45 AM.

