RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education(BSER), Ajmer will declare the RBSE Class 12th Science and Commerce Results tomorrow, June 01, 2022. The results will be declared at 2:00 PM on June 01, 2022. Once declared, candidates can download the RBSE Class 12th Results through the official website of the Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the estimates shared by the Rajasthan Board, over 20 lakh students have appeared for the examination.

The results will be declared in a press conference held by the Rajasthan Education Minister, B.D Kalla. Below are the steps, and a list of the official websites to download the result.

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022: Official Website to Download Score

Follow the steps given below to download the result.

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022: Here’s How to Download Marksheet