RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is likely to announce the result of Class 10 exam soon. As per latest updates, the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 will not be releasing today, June 10, 2022. BSER Ajmer Officials are yet to comment on a final date for the 10th Class Result. Earlier, sources in RBSE told Careers360 that BSER is waiting for the confirmation from the Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla to announce the secondary exam result on Friday, June 10. Once released, the RBSE Class 10 Result 2022 will be made available for students on the official website of BSER Ajmer at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To check their class 10 results, all students would need to use their exam roll number and date of birth to login to the website. Read below for the latest update on RBSE 10th Result 2022.

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2022: Here’s How to check RBSE Class 10 Results

1. Visit the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on the result link available for RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th 2022 Result.

3. A new login window will appear, enter your login details such as roll number and registration number there.

4. Submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check and download the RBSE Clas 10 Result 2022.

6. Take a printout of the same for future use.

Over 10 lakh (10,91,088) students had enrolled for the RBSE Class 10 exam 2022 this year held between March 31 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Board earlier announced the results for 12th Science, Commerce, Arts and Varishtha Upadhyay exams 2022. The pass percentage in Science was 97.53 per cent, Commerce- 96.53 per cent, Arts- 96.33 per cent. The board also announced the results for Class 5, 8 exams 2022 on Wednesday, June 8.

Last year, the Class 10 result 2022 was announced on July 30, and the overall pass percentage was 99.56 per cent. The students need to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks to get pass in the secondary exam.