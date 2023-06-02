Home

Education

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2023 Declared; Check District-Wise Pass Percentage

Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2023: To access the Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th Result 2023, a student needs to enter his/her roll number on the result link.

Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2023 Direct Link: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the result for the Class 10th Board SSC examination today, June 2, 2023. Students can download their Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th Result 2023 by visiting the official website or . To access the Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th Result 2023, a student needs to enter his/her roll number on the result link.

RBSE Class 10th Result 2023: No Toppers List This Year

While announcing the Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2023, state education minister BD Kalla stated that the Rajasthan Board has decided not to release the RBSE Class 10th toppers list 2023 in order to avoid’misuse’ of students. “Board is an autonomous body and it has decided not to release the list of toppers. Due to misuse of toppers students, we have stopped releasing toppers list,” Rajasthan education minister BD Kalla added. “If needed, we will ask the board to release the list of toppers,” state education minister BD Kalla was quoted as saying by Careers360 at the RBSE Class 10th result press conference.

The Rajasthan education department also provided a WhatsApp number where parents could report violations of RTE guidelines. In a tweet, the Rajasthan Department of Education stated, “Under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE) in the state, Rajasthan school on the instructions of Government Secretary, School Education Department, Naveen Jain, to redress the complaints of parents related to RTE session 2023-24 admission in non-government schools.” Check tweet here.

प्रदेश में निःशुल्क और अनिवार्य बाल शिक्षा का अधिकार अधिनियम, 2009 (आरटीई) के तहत गैर सरकारी विद्यालयों में RTE सत्र 2023-24 के प्रवेश से सम्बंधित अभिभावकों की शिकायतों के निस्तारण हेतु स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के शासन सचिव श्री नवीन जैन के निर्देश पर राजस्थान स्कूल शिक्षा परिषद की ओर… pic.twitter.com/SQKiTsNxUs — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) June 2, 2023

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result Pass Percentage – Gender Wise

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Overall Pass Percentage: 90.49%

90.49% RBSE 10th Result 2023 Boys Pass Percentage: 89.78%

89.78% RBSE 10th Result 2023 Girls Pass Percentage: 91.31%

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Check District-wise results Pass Percentage

This year, Jhunjhunu district has topped with 95.70 per cent result. Check details below.

Ajmer: 87.58%

Alwar: 93.32%

Banswara:90.73%

Barmer: 92.45%

Bharatpur: 89.84%

Bhilwara: 89.05%

Bikaner: 89.90%

Bundi: 86.04%

Chittorgarh: 88.82%

Churu: 90.29%

Dungarpur: 92.76%

Jaipur: 92.30%

Jaisalmer: 89.30%

Jalore: 92.70%

Jhunjhunu: 95.70%

Jhalawar: 84.50%

Jodhpur: 94.63%

Kota: 79.48%

Nagaur: 95.04%

Pali: 88.31%

Sawai Madhopur: 87.24%

Sikri: 95.63%

Sirohi: 88.23%

Sri Ganganagar: 90.96%

Tonk: 91.17%

Udaipur: 85.73%

Dholpur: 82.26%

Dausa: 92.20%

Barani: 82.55%

Rajsamand: 90.08%

Hanumangarh: 91.34%

Karauli: 85.50%

Pratapgarh: 84.64%

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 90.49 %. This year, the board conducted the Class 10th examination from March 16 to April 11, 2023. Nearly 10 lakh students have registered for the examination. For more details, visit the official website of the Board.

For more details, visit the official website of the Board.

