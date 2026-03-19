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RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Matric Result tomorrow at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in? Check latest updates, passing marks

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th results 2026 date and time will soon be released.

Published date india.com Published: March 19, 2026 1:30 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Matric Result tomorrow at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in? Check latest updates, passing marks

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, is all set to announce RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th results 2026 likely tomorrow, March 20, 2026. The RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result is expected to be announced in a press conference by the Rajasthan Board secretary and the state Education Minister, Madan Dilawar. To access the RBSE Result, a student must visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in and enter his or her roll number. Over ten lakh students have appeared for the board examination. At present, the RBSE results evaluation process is underway.

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Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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