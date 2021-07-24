RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2021 Updates: The Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE), on Saturday announced the results for class 12 commerce, arts, and science stream. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra announced the results in a media briefing. Notably, this is the first time, the Rajasthan Board is declaring the results without holding any exams.Also Read - RBSE 12th Result 2021 Big UPDATE: Rajasthan Class 12 Results to be Announced on July 24 at rajresults.nic.in, Check Time Here

Now that the results have been declared, the students can check their score on official websites such as rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan State Education Minister Govind Singh Datosara said as many as 99.7% of the 8.23 lakh students have cleared the exam. Stream-wise, commerce continues to retain the top slot with 99.73% of students clearing the exam. In arts, as many as 99.19% have passed with least performance in science 99.48% students have cleared the exam. Over 1,54,789 students have passed this year.

It must be noted that over 8.32 lakh students have registered for Rajasthan Board class 12th exams of which about 5 lakh are only from the arts stream. Last year, arts stream had least pass percentage. As many as 91.66% of students passed science stream while 94.49% of commerce students cleared it for arts last year.

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2021: Pass percentage

Science pass percentage: 99.48%

Arts pass percentage: 99.19%

Commerce pass percentage: 99.73

Steps to check Rajasthan class 12 results 2021

Visit the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘result’ link. On the new page, fill in you roll number and the image text. The result will then appear on the screen.

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2021: List of websites to check score