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RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 RELEASED: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Declared, RBSE Website Down, Check Your Marksheet Here

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 RELEASED: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Declared, RBSE Website Down, Check Your Marksheet Here

Students can check their results on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. However, the website is currently down due to heavy traffic.

CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2026

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE OUT: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has declared the Class 12 results. Students can check their results on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. However, the website is currently down due to heavy traffic. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps below via which they can check the results.

How to download the scorecard?

Visit the official websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Click on the BSER 12th Scorecard 2026 PDF link

Enter your application number and date of birth to log in

The BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF will appear on your screen

Save the PDF and take a printout for future use

How to download RBSE 12th scorecard 2026 via DigiLocker?

Students can also download their scorecards using the DigiLocker app:

First, register using the 6-digit access code provided by the school, school code, and Class 12 roll number

Verify your mobile number via OTP

Log in using your mobile number/email ID and password

Find your BSER 12th scorecard PDF and take a printout

How to check RBSE 12th result via app?

Go to the Google Play Store on your mobile device

Search for the RBSE 12th Result 2026 app

Download and install a trusted app

Open the app and click on the RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 link

Enter your application number and date of birth

Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Download the PDF and keep a printout for future reference

For more details, visit the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

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