RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 Declared: Check Pass Percentage, Toppers List Here

RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: The Directorate of Education Rajasthan on Wednesday declared Class 8 board exam results. And now the students can check their results on rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Just they need to use roll numbers to check marks online. Notably, around 13 lakh students have appeared in the RBSE Rajasthan Class 8th board exam and are waiting for results this year.

Apart from the Rajasthan Shala Darpan portal rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the students can also check their score on rajresults.nic.in. They can check key details like pass percentage, names of toppers.

This year, 94.50% of students have cleared the exam. Out of 13,05,355 students, over 12,33,702 candidates passed. The students can download the RBSE Class 8 result from the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajshaladarpan.nic.in, and rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: Over 12 Lakh Students Pass

A total of 12,33,702 students have passed in the class 8 examination. RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: Here How To Check Score? First log in to official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Then, you need to click on ‘RBSE Board 8th Result 2023’ link.

After this, enter your roll number and submit.

Then, RBSE 8th board result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result. RBSE 8th Result 2023: No Update On Toppers List Yet Till now, there is no update on Rajasthan Class 8 result 2023 toppers list as well. The Rajasthan board has not announced anything regarding the toppers list.

