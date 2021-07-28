RBSE Class 10 Results 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the RBSE Class 10 results soon. According to the reports, the board will announce the date today or tomorrow. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Board class 10 students waiting for the results must note that the results are expected to be announced on or before July 31.Also Read - RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021 Declared: More Than 99% Students Clear Exams. Check Steps to Know Your Score

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - RBSE 12th Result 2021 Big UPDATE: Rajasthan Class 12 Results to be Announced on July 24 at rajresults.nic.in, Check Time Here

Visit the official website, rajresults.nic.in 2021

On the home page, click ‘Rajasthan secondary result 2021’ link.

Enter roll number and other details in the required fields.

Click “Submit” button.

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a screenshot of the RBSE 10th result 2021.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer will provide RBSE 10th Result 2021 in the form of a provisional mark sheet. The candidates must also note that if are not satisfied with their results can apply for the special examination to be held within a month of the result declaration. Also Read - RBSE Results 2021 UPDATE: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Marks Updated, Results Likely To Be Out Before July 31

To recall, the board had earlier cancalled the Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Later, it decided to prepare RBSE 10th Result 2021 on the basis of internal assessment policy. As per the latest updates, the board has completed the mark updation work.

RBSE 10th Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

The board would give 45% weightage to the marks obtained by the students in RBSE Class 8 board exams, 25% weightage to class 9 marks. And, only 10% weightage would be given to Class 10 internal marks. Practical marks would be taken as it is.