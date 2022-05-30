RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board Result 2022 will likely announce the results of the Board of Secondary Education, BSER Ajmer on Monday (May 30), as per reports. The result would be announced for the students of Classes 5, 8, 10, and 12. However, no official confirmation regarding the release date and time of the Rajasthan Board Ajmer Result 2022 has been released yet. RBSE conducted the Class 5th Board exams from April 27 to May 17, 2022 and the Class 8 Board Exams from April 17, 2022 to May 17, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. As per media reports around 25 lakh students have appeared for the board examinations.

According to a report, the Rajasthan Board will first release the results of the Class 12th Science and Commerce streams. While the result of Arts and class 10th is likely to be released later. Candidates who have appeared for Class 5 or Class 8 board examination in the state can check the result through the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The result can also be checked by students on the official site of Raj Results on rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Recently, the board has also released an important update on its scrutiny process and stated that candidates who want to apply for the scrutiny round of the answer sheets can do it within 10 days from the date of declaration of Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 without late fees. The window to apply for the scrutiny round will be available for 5 more days for candidates with late fees.

Here’s How to Check RBSE Class 12 Result 2022

Visit the official websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Then, click on the result link, “RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result.”

A new window would open.

Now, students will be required to enter details, including roll number and registration number.

Candidates then need to submit their RBSE 12th Result 2022

Take a printout of the result for future reference

After the release of Rajasthan Board result, students will also be given a chance for re-evaluation. If a student feels that his/her marks are less than expected, then he/she will be able to apply for re-evaluation. Apart from this, Rajasthan Board will also conduct the supplementary examinations for the students who will fail the examination. The applications for the supplementary exam will start immediately after the release of the result.