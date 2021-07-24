RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the RBSE 12th Results 2021 at 4 PM today. After Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2021 is officially announced, it will be available to check online on the official website of RBSE – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and on rajresults.nic.in.Also Read - ICSE, ISC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CISCE to Declare Class 10, 12 Results at 3 PM. Direct Link, Steps to Check Scores Here

Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will announce RBSE Class 12 result at a press conference at 4 in the evening. Dr DP Jaroli will also be present at the press conference where the RBSE Class 12th result 2021 will be declared. Results for all the streams will be announced at the same time today.

The Rajasthan Education Department had tweeted saying: “On July 24, at 4 pm in the evening, education minister Govind Singh Dotasra will declare Class 12 Science, Comments and Arts streams results. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Chairman Dr D P Jaroli will be present on the occasion.”

Around 9.5 lakh students registered for the examination this year. The Rajasthan Board Class 12 exams were cancelled by RBSE due to the COVID-19 situation. The Board later released fresh evaluation criteria on the basis of which Rajasthan Board Class 12th Results have been prepared.

Here’s how to check RBSE 12th Result 2021 online: