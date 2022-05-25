RBSE Results 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is likely to announce the RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Results 2022 soon. The candidates who have appeared for the examination must note that the board has not notified any specific date for the announcement of the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.Also Read - Board Exam Results 2022 Update: UP, RBSE, UBSE Board Results Likely To Be Announced By This Month
For the convenience of the candidates, we have listed the direct links below through which they can check the results. Also Read - REET 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow: Check Application Fee, Exam Dates, Steps to Apply
Key Details:
Also Read - REET 2022 Registration Date Extended Till May 20; Check Application Fee, Direct Link to Apply
- This year Class 5 examination was conducted in the state from April 27 to May 17, 2022
- Class 8 examination was conducted in the state from April 17 to May 17, 2022 at various exam centres.
- Around 25 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 5 and Class 8.
- To check the RBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022, candidates will require the roll numbers and date of birth.
- The result link will be available soon after the declaration.
- Toppers name and merit list will be announced or not along with the result.