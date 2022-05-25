RBSE Results 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is likely to announce the RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 Results 2022 soon. The candidates who have appeared for the examination must note that the board has not notified any specific date for the announcement of the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.Also Read - Board Exam Results 2022 Update: UP, RBSE, UBSE Board Results Likely To Be Announced By This Month

