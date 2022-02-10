RBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 Latest Update: The Rajasthan Class 10, 12 board exams which were scheduled to start from the first week of March has been postponed on Thursday. As per the revised time-table, the exams will now begin on March 24, and date sheets will be released soon.Also Read - REET 2021 Admit Card Released Just Now: Exams on Sept 26. Here’s How to Download it

Speaking to Career 360, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) spokesperson Rajendra Gupta said the Class 12 practical exams which were earlier scheduled to begin on January 17, will now be conducted from February 15 to 28 for regular students and from February 21 to 28 for private candidates.

The Rajasthan board had in January announced that the final exams will begin from March 3 and date sheets will be available in the first week of February.

Giving details, state education minister BD Kalla informed the assembly that the complete revised dates for Rajasthan board 10th, 12th exams will be soon released on the official website. The exams will be held in offline mode.

Moreover, BD Kalla had in January said that more than 20 lakh students will take the Class 10, 12 final exams this year from 6074 centres. He had also added that the sensitive and hyper-sensitive examination centres will be under CCTV surveillance.

“Around 300 centers including 60 answer sheet collection/distribution centers and all sensitive/hyper sensitive examination centers will be monitored by CCTV. Less candidates will be seated at all the centers and arrangements will be made for masks and sanitizers,” the minister had said in a tweet.

He had also stated that strict action will be taken against candidates who cheat during the exams.

The students must note that due to the second wave of COVID-19, the RBSE could not conduct board examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 students and then it had to come up with an alternative scheme to assess students and declare their results.