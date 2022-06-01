RBSE Rajasthan Class 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE will declare Class 12 Science and Commerce Results today, June 1. Students can access their RBSE board exam results at the official websites of the board i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Announcing the BSER result date and time, Rajasthan board in a statement said that the Class 12th Science and Commerce RBSE exam results will be declared today at 2 pm.Also Read - RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science, Commerce Results 2022 to be Declared Tomorrow; Check Official Websites, Steps to Download

Over 20 lakh students took Class 10, 12 examinations from March 24 to April 26. In the Science and Commerce streams of Class 12, around 2.5 lakh students had appeared.

To download and access the Class 12 RBSE results, students will be required to use their BSER exam roll numbers as mentioned on the admit card and dates of birth on the Rajasthan board official website. The students have to score a minimum 33 per cent marks to be considered qualified.

How to download RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th result

Visit RBSE’s official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the ‘RBSE 12th result’ link for the concerned streams. You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your credentials. RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Now you can download the result for further references.

According to reports, the result for Class 12 are likely to be announced first. RBSE 5th, 8th, and 10th results are likely to be announced after that.