RBSE Result 2019: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Monday announced the results of Class X board examination on the board’s official websites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board: rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the Class 10 results

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click ‘Submit’ on the new login page

Step 4: Download your result and take a printout for future reference.

Students can also check their results through mobile app

Steps to check RBSE Class 10 result via mobile application:

Step 1: Download the ‘RBSE Result 2019’ mobile app by KSK Studio from Google Play Store.

Step 2: Select the ‘Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2019’ icon.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Results will appear on your mobile phone screen.

The RBSE 10th result was announced in a press conference by Govind Singh Dotasra, the Minister of State for primary and secondary education. This year, over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams.