RBSE Result 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on Friday, June 7, declared the RBSE class 8 Result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on: rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

At least 11.5 lakh students had appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 8 examination 2019, conducted from 14 March to 29 March this year.

Steps to Check RBSE Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board: rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the Class 8 results

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click ‘Submit’ on the new login page

Step 4: Download your result and take a printout for future reference.

Earlier on June 3, the RBSE had announced class 10th result. Over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams this year.