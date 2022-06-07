RBSE Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the Class 5 and Class 8 results this week. The Rajasthan Board candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Board’s class 5 and 8 examinations were concluded on May 17, 2022.Also Read - RBSE 12th Arts Result Declared: 96.33% Pass Rajasthan Board; Marksheets Available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

For all the latest updates on RBSE Class 8 and Class 5 results, the candidates and their wards are advised to keep an eye on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the reports, Education Minister BD Kalla will release the exam results in a program to be held at the department’s headquarters. Also Read - Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed; Check Your Score at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The candidates must note that once the Rajasthan once the Rajasthan Board 5th 8th results are released, the original marksheet will be made available in the school within a few days. Also Read - Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Arts Result Likely to be Released on June 15; Here’s How to Check Score at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Results 2022: Key Details

Class 8th, students will get grades instead of marks.

Students up to D grade will be considered pass

E1 or E2 will be considered as failed.

If a candidate gets E grade in one or two subjects, the board will conduct supplementary exams thereby offering you a second chance.

This time the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education had conducted the 5th 8th examination with more than 25 lakh students.

According to various media reports, the board has completed the evaluation of the copies and the work of uploading the marks of the students on the site has also been almost completed.