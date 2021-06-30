Jaipur: The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results in the month of July. According to the reports, the board will release the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results after the second week of July. Reports also suggest that the board has directed all the affiliated schools to submit the internal assessment marks of the students by July 12. Also Read - Rajasthan RBSE Board Exam 2021: State Releases Assessment Formula For Class 10, 12; Results to be Declared in 45 days

Earlier, The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE had released the evaluation criteria for Class 10 and class 12 Results 2021. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra released the formula for the result calculation. Results for both Class 10 and 12 students would be released in 45 days, he informed earlier.

As per the release, the students would be marked on the basis of performance in previous two years. For Class 10 students, marks of class 8 board exams as well as Class 9 examinations and for Class 12 – marks scored in Class 10 and 11 would be considered for evaluating the result. Students who are not satisfied with the result would have the option to appear for the examination later.

Evaluation Criteria for Class 10:

45% weight would be given to marks obtained in RBSE Class 8 board exams by the student.

25% weight would be given to marks obtained by the students in Class 9 final examination.

Also, only 10 per cent from Class 10 would be taken to formulate the result.

Practical marks would be taken as it is.

RBSE Class 12 Result 2021 Evaluation Criteria

For the computation of Class 12 result, RBSE would consider the marks obtained in Class 10 as well as Class 11. 45% weight would be given to Class 10 board exam result and 20% to Class 11 performance.

Class 12 internal marks would be given a weight of 20%.

Practical Exams for Class 12 have been conducted and the marks have already been submitted.

“We have asked the schools to submit the student’s marks as per the defined evaluation criteria. After receiving the marks, result will be computed and declared any time before July 31,” said the RBSE official.