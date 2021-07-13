Jaipur: The Rajasthan Board Class 10 and Class 12 students who are waiting for their results, we have some important news for you. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE Results 2021 for classes 10 and 12, are likely to be announced before July 31, 2021. Reports suggest that the board has received the class 12 marks. The candidates can get more updates on the official website of RBSE results, rajresults.nic.in.Also Read - RBSE Results 2021: Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Results Likely To Be Announced After THIS Date

The reports also suggest that the Rajasthan Board has already updated the marks of class 12 students to prepare RBSE Results 2021. The candidates must note that the marks of vocational students are yet to be updated. On the other hand, the marks of Class 10 students are scheduled to be updated by July 15, 2021.

However, the candidates must note that the board has not released any official date for the announcement of the results. The schools were given the entire responsibility to allot marks to the students as the exams were cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic in the state.

Evaluation Criteria for Class 10:

45% weight would be given to marks obtained in RBSE Class 8 board exams by the student.

25% weight would be given to marks obtained by the students in Class 9 final examination.

Also, only 10 per cent from Class 10 would be taken to formulate the result.

Practical marks would be taken as it is.

RBSE Class 12 Result 2021 Evaluation Criteria

For the computation of Class 12 result, RBSE would consider the marks obtained in Class 10 as well as Class 11. 45% weight would be given to Class 10 board exam result and 20% to Class 11 performance.

Class 12 internal marks would be given a weight of 20%.

Practical Exams for Class 12 have been conducted and the marks have already been submitted.

“We have asked the schools to submit the student’s marks as per the defined evaluation criteria. After receiving the marks, result will be computed and declared any time before July 31,” said the RBSE official earlier.