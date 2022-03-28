RCFL Recruitment 2022: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for Junior Fireman Grade 3 and other posts. Note, the last date to apply for the positions mentioned above is today, March 28, 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of RCFL, rcfltd.com. Also Read - RBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: Registration For 9 Posts Begins at rbi.org.in| Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

Important Details:

Last date of Online Application – March 28, 2022

RCFL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Operator Chemical Trainee (Chemical): 133 Posts

Junior Fireman Grade 3: 4 posts

RCFL Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Candidates selected for Operator Chemical Trainee posts will receive a monthly salary between Rs.22,000-60,000. Similarly, candidates selected for the Junior Fireman post will receive a salary between Rs.18,000-42,000. Also Read - RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022: Apply For 294 Posts at rbi.org.in Before April 18

Educational Qualification:

Operator Chemical Trainee: B.Sc Chemistry with 55% marks OR 3 years Diploma in Chemical Engineering/Technology or 12th with Science and direct admission to second year/3rd semester in Chemical Engineering/Technology. Junior Fireman: SSC with 6 months fire certificate and 1-year experience.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Online Test and Trade Test. Also Read - Bank Note Press Recruitment 2022: Today is Last Date to Apply For 81 Junior Technician Posts; Apply Soon at bnpdewas.spmcil.com

Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Female Candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee at the time of online registration.

Candidates belonging to Gen/OBC/EWS categories are required to pay Rs 700 as an application fee.

Here’s How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website of RCFL, rcfltd.com

On the homepage, under the ‘HR’ tab click on the Recruitments option.

Click on ‘Apply Now’ in front of the post desired

Fill in all details thoroughly

Pay the fee and submit the form

Save, Download the application form for future reference.

Click Here For RCFL Recruitment 2022 Online Application