RCRB Admit Card 2019: Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board has released the admit cards for the Rajasthan Corporation Bank preliminary examination on the official website rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in.

All those who are interested, can go on the official website and apply as soon as possible.

Here’s how you can download RCRB Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Online Call letters/admit card’.

Step 3: Now, a new window will open. Enter all the details asked including your registration number.

Step 4: Submit.

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print out of the same for a future reference.

Admit cards will bear all the important details including the exam timings and the venue.

It must be noted that the RCRB examination would be held on December 16, 17, 18 and 19, 2019.