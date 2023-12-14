Home

Education

Recruitment For First All-Women Battalion in Uttar Pradesh Police To Begin Soon

Recruitment For First All-Women Battalion in Uttar Pradesh Police To Begin Soon

Lucknow: Good news for women! The recruitment for the first all-women battalion of the Uttar Pradesh Police is set to begin soon. In the first phase, the state government is expected to announce vacan

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 45 Constable (Executive) Posts Under Sports Quota; Class 10th Pass Eligible

Lucknow: Good news for women! The recruitment for the first all-women battalion of the Uttar Pradesh Police is set to begin soon. In the first phase, the state government is expected to announce vacancies for around 700 policewomen anytime between December and January, said a government spokesperson. Additionally, 20 per cent of over 60,000 vacancies for the post of civil police Constables will be reserved for women.

Trending Now

Sources in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board said that the state is expected to conduct exams for the recruitment of Constables before the Lok Sabha polls. Interestingly, the Board is also expected to announce over 25,000 more openings for the posts of Sub-Inspectors, Jail Wardens, PAC Constables, firemen, mounted cops, and Special Security Force (SSF).

You may like to read

Similarly, vacancies for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in the civil police as well as SSF, fire service Second Officer and computer operators will also be declared for women and youth soon, sources said. In total, the number of vacancies through the police department alone are expected to be over 86,000 if other posts like that of SSF personnel, jail warden etc are added. Sources said that since 4.5 lakh candidates applied for the 2,000 spots for Radio Operators, for the remaining 83,000 posts, over 20 lakh candidates are expected to apply.

The move to set up UP’s first all-women battalion is seen as a bid to do away with caste-centric politics and focus on the underprivileged, women, youth, and farmers as suggested by the Prime Minister recently. Meanwhile, the Board on Wednesday advertised 546 seats under the sports category quota for recruitment of Constable-rank personnel in civil police and the PAC. The process to apply for the seats will begin from Thursday (December 14) and the last date will be January 1. The eligibility is Class 12 pass from any recognised education Board in India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.