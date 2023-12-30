Home

‘Reduce NEET SS 2023 Cut Off Percentile’, UDFA Writes Letter To Health Ministry

The United Doctors Front Association(UDFA) wrote a letter to the Health Ministry and National Medical Commission urging the authorities to reduce the NEET SS 2023 Cut-off percentile.

NEET SS 2023 Cut-Off Percentile: The United Doctors Front Association(UDFA) wrote a letter to the Health Ministry and National Medical Commission urging the authorities to reduce the NEET SS 2023 Cut-off percentile. Concerns have been raised by National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test – Super Specialty (NEET-SS) aspirants, as over 400 seats for medical super specialty courses remain unfilled even after the conclusion of Round 2 of NEET-SS counselling.

“After the conclusion of Round 2 of NEET SS counselling, a significant vacancy of DM/MCH/ DrNB seats has been identified. In light of this, we kindly request for re-revision of the cut-off percentile to the least effective percentile, aligning with the practices observed in the NEET PG 2023 and the previous year’s NEET SS Examination, UDFA in an official letter stated.

“..we urge you to release the mop-up round/special round schedule promptly to fill up all the vacant seats so that no superspeciality seat remains vacant. It is pertinent to bring to your attention the unusual delay in the NEET SS Examination conducted on 29th & 30th September 2023, technical errors by NBEMS resulted in a rescheduled exam time, causing candidates hypoglycaemic issues and anxiety due to the early reporting time. Despite post-exam assurances, no substantial steps have been taken to address these concerns, impacting the performance of well-prepared candidates,” the letter further reads.

To prevent the wastage of NEET SS seats, the Association is urging the Government to consider the plea of NEET-SS aspirants and release a special round or mop-up round schedule with a re-revision of cut-off scores for participation in counselling process.

UDFA Writes Letter To Health Ministry

Dr. Lakshya Mittal, National President of the United Doctors Front Association wrote, “#NEETSS aspirants are requesting @udfaindia as more than 400 SS seats remain vacant after R2 of #NEETSS counselling, we request @DghsIndia @NbeIndia @MoHFW_INDIA @NMC_IND to kindly Pl intervene & further reduce the #cutoff so that no superspeciality seat remains vacant this year.”

#NEETSS aspirants are requesting @udfaindia as more than 400 SS seats remain vacant after R2 of #NEETSS counselling,we request @DghsIndia @NbeIndia @MoHFW_INDIA @NMC_IND to kindly Pl intervene & further reduce the #cutoff so that no superspeciality seat remains vacant this year pic.twitter.com/80YfJoodmn — DR.LAKSHYA MITTAL (@drlakshyamittal) December 28, 2023

NEET-SS 2023 is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to Super Specialty Courses for the academic session 2023-24. In other words, NEET-SS 2023 is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Superspecialty courses of the admission session. NEET-SS 2023 was conducted as a computer-based examination. The different groups were examined in the morning or afternoon shifts on September 29 and September 30, 2023.

There will be two rounds of SS All India Quota(AIQ) online counseling i.e., Round 1 & Round 2. All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats based on their rank in NEET SS conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE)will be eligible. Eligible candidates may download the Rank letter/ Result from the NBE website.

