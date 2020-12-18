The candidates who are preparing for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, we have some important news for you. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara posted on Twitter few hours ago that the REET 2020 exam is to be conducted on April 25, 2021. Also Read - Top 10 places to visit in Rajasthan During the Winters!

The examination is to be conducted to fill up 31000 vacancies in the year 2021.

In the past, the candidates in the state have been waiting for the government to approve the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan to conduct the exam for more than 3 years now. It may be noted that the teachers’ eligibility exam was conducted for the last time in the year 2017.

It was previously also indicated that the REET exam could be tentatively conducted in February 2021 while the notification was expected to come out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in in November 2020.

ABOUT REET:

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers is a state level competitive examination conducted to certify candidates for recruitment as teachers in the state. Those who cleared the REET exam before became eligible for recruitment as a teacher in Primary Level (Class to 5) and Upper Primary Level (Class 6 to 8) in schools and institutions of the state.