REET 2021 Admit Card Released: Putting an end to the long wait of the candidates, the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher, REET 2021 Admit Card, has been released on Friday on the official website. As per the latest update, the exam would be held on September 26 at various exam centres across the state in two shifts. However, the candidates can look for more information on examination at the official website of Rajasthan TET, reetbser21.com.

It must be noted that the nearly 11 lakh candidates have registered for the examination. As per earlier trends, the Rajasthan board always releases the admit cards 10 days before the exam.

The candidates who have successfully applied for the REET 2021 will be able to access their admit card on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reetbser21.com, once the link is activated.

Notably, the REET 2021 will be conducted to fill nearly 31000 vacancies of teachers under Grade 3 level at various government-aided schools across the state. After the link to download the admit card is made active, the candidates will be able to access the REET hall ticket by using their registered login credentials like user name, password and date of birth.

It must be noted that the REET is one of two big recruitment drives that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced last year. The recruitment process is being held for the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). The exam is conducted for two levels – level 1 is for primary classes, that is, classes 1 to 5 and another is for secondary classes, that is, classes 6 to 8.

REET 2021 Admit Card released: Here’s how to download

First you need to visit official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan or REET, reetbser21.com. Go to the ‘Important Downloads’ section available on the home page. Click on the suitable link to download Rajasthan TET admit card. Alternatively, click on the direct link – REET 2021 Admit Card. Enter credentials to log in and click on the ‘Submit’ tab. Check and download REET 2021 Admit Card. Download and take a print of the admit card for any future reference.

However, after downloading the admit card, the candidates must check the details carefully as this is a mandatory document, without which candidates won’t be allowed to appear for REET 2021 exam.