REET Answer key 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education(RBSE) on Sunday has released the provisional answer key of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers(REET 2021) on the official website.

Interested candidates can check the answer key at the official website which is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in as well as on reetbser21.com. Any candidate who wishes to raise objections can do so by October 26. A candidate will have to pay a sum of Rs 300 per question as an objection fee.

Eligible candidates can download the REET 2021 answer key in pdf format for both levels 1 and 2. The raised objections will only be accepted online.

REET 2021 answer key: How to Download and raise objection

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers(REET)

Click on the link that reads REET 2021 Answer key.

Now the REET Answer key will be displayed on the screen in PDF format.

Save, Download, and even take a printout for future reference.

In order to raise any objection on the answer sheet, click on the respective link present on the homepage.

Later, select the question on which you want to raise an objection.

To support your objection, upload the supporting documents.

Now pay the objection fee, which is Rs 300 per question.

Download, save and take a printout of the objection form.

Over 16 lakh students have appeared for the REET 2021 exam. The exam was conducted on September 26, 2021. Nearly 31,000 vacancies have been issued by the Rajasthan government for teachers under Grade 3 level. The exam was conducted after almost three years in the state. It was held at 4,153 examination centres set up at 200 places in the state. In the Jaipur district alone, more than 2.5 lakh candidates have registered to take the examination at 592 centres.

Earlier, A total of five people including three Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) candidates were arrested before the exam as the aspirants were found wearing slippers with Bluetooth devices. Out of the five accused, two were helping the three candidates to cheat in the paper. Bikaner SP added that the mobile sim cards, Bluetooth devices, and other equipment were recovered from their possession.