The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has recently released the official notification of REET at the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates who wish to make their career in teaching in Rajasthan then they will have to qualify in REET 2021. The board has already started the registration for REET 2021. The last date to apply for REET is February 08, 2021. REET 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on April 25, 2021. Also Read - REET 2020 Exam Date Out! Exam To Start From THIS Date, Check Details Here

Candidates interested in appearing in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers will have to apply online at the official website of BSER. Before proceeding to register online and fill up the application form, candidates are advised to prepare the scanned images (photograph, signature etc.) for uploading.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can register for the examination:

Visit the official website of the board i.e.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link and then click on “Register & Generate Fee Challan for REET 2021“.

Fill the form up by entering the requisite details including mobile number and payment option.

Once the registration process is complete, candidates are issued a Registration Number which must be used to log in to the portal.

REET 2021 application form can be filled up by logging in with the Registration Number, Mother’s Name and Date of Birth. After logging in, candidates can fill up the application form, upload the specified documents and pay the fee to complete the application process.