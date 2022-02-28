REET 2021-22 Cut Off: The Rajasthan Education Department(RBSE), Ajmer on Monday released the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test, REET Level 1 Cut-off List 2022. Those candidates who have appeared for the REET Level 1 Examination can download the REET 2021-2022 Cut off list through the official website, reetbser21.com or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Also Read - KPTCL Recruitment 2022: Only One Day Left to Apply For 1492 Posts on kptcl.karnataka.gov.in
How to Download Reet 2021-2022 Cut-Off List?
- Step 1: Go to the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reetbser21.com
- Step 2: Click on the link that reads, ” REET 2021-22 Cut Off” available on the homepage.
- Step 3: Your REET 2021-22 cut off will appear on the screen.
- Step 4: Save, Download and take a printout of the REET 2021-22 Cut Off.
One can also check the REET 2021-2022 Cut-off from the table given below.
|UR
|General and Female
|130
|Widow Female
|93
|Divorcee Female
|117
|EWS
|General & Female
|124
|Widow
|75
|Divorcee
|106
|CBC
|General & Female
|127
|Widow
|76
|Divorcee
|111.
|MBC
|General
|122
|Female
|121
|Widow
|75
|Divorcee
|75
|SC
|General & Female
|119
|Widow
|75
|Divorcee
|75
|ST
|General & Female
|110
|Widow
|75
|Divorcee
|76
|SAHARIA
|54
According to the reports, the REET 2021 Level 2 Exam is expected to be held in July 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the REET official website.