REET 2021-22 Cut Off: The Rajasthan Education Department(RBSE), Ajmer on Monday released the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test, REET Level 1 Cut-off List 2022. Those candidates who have appeared for the REET Level 1 Examination can download the REET 2021-2022 Cut off list through the official website, reetbser21.com or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to Download Reet 2021-2022 Cut-Off List?

Step 1 : Go to the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reetbser21.com

: Go to the official website, Step 2: Click on the link that reads, ” REET 2021-22 Cut Off” available on the homepage.

Click on the link that reads, ” available on the homepage. Step 3 : Your REET 2021-22 cut off will appear on the screen.

: Your REET 2021-22 cut off will appear on the screen. Step 4: Save, Download and take a printout of the REET 2021-22 Cut Off.

One can also check the REET 2021-2022 Cut-off from the table given below.