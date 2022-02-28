REET 2021-22 Cut Off: The Rajasthan Education Department(RBSE), Ajmer on Monday released the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test, REET Level 1 Cut-off List 2022. Those candidates who have appeared for the REET Level 1 Examination can download the REET 2021-2022 Cut off list through the official website, reetbser21.com or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Also Read - KPTCL Recruitment 2022: Only One Day Left to Apply For 1492 Posts on kptcl.karnataka.gov.in

How to Download Reet 2021-2022 Cut-Off List?

  • Step 1: Go to the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reetbser21.com
  • Step 2: Click on the link that reads, ” REET 2021-22 Cut Off” available on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Your REET 2021-22 cut off will appear on the screen.
  • Step 4: Save, Download and take a printout of the REET 2021-22 Cut Off.

One can also check the REET 2021-2022 Cut-off from the table given below.

URGeneral and Female130
Widow Female93
Divorcee Female117
EWSGeneral & Female124
Widow75
Divorcee106
CBCGeneral & Female127
Widow76
Divorcee111.
MBCGeneral122
Female121
Widow75
Divorcee75
SCGeneral & Female119
Widow75
Divorcee75
STGeneral & Female110
Widow75
Divorcee76
SAHARIA54

According to the reports, the REET 2021 Level 2 Exam is expected to be held in July 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the REET official website.